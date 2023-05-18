Motorcycle Rider Blows Red Light, Slams Car near Richland

Richland Police say the rider of a motorcycle that ran a red light near Richland Wednesday did not have a motorcycle certification.

Motorbike rider sustains serious injuries

Wednesday afternoon, Richland Police were dispatched to the intersection of Keene Road and Westcliffe Boulevard, for a report of a serious motorcycle vs. car crash.

RPD says a group of vehicles heading east on Keene were stopped at a red light at Westcliffe, while the motorcycle rider was approaching from behind at a high rate of speed. Police said the rider tried to pass the cars using the bike lane.

In the photo you can see the rider, wearing a white helmet, in the bike lane to the left. However, as he went through the intersection after running the red light, he slammed into a car making a legal left turn onto Westcliffe.

Rider can be seen in the bike lane to the left, approachingfast (RPD)

The river was thrown from the bike and sustained serious injuries and was taken to an area hospital. Richland PD crash investigators say the rider, who did not have the proper motorcycle certification or endorsement, was the at-fault driver and will likely be facing charges.

Car hit by motorcycle (RPD)

Despite the damage to their car, the other driver was not hurt. The investigation continues.