Moses Lake Suspect Nailed After Failed Credit Union Robbery

A 42-year-old Moses Lake man is in custody after a failed robbery attempt.

Man tries to hold up GESA Credit Union

The Moses Lake Police Department reports that on Wednesday, just before 6 PM and closing time, a man walked into the GESA Credit Union branch, and passed a note demanding the teller give him money.

He did not display any weapon but ended up leaving without any cash. It's likely the teller did not have any in their drawer. Many, if not most financial institutions move their teller's cash drawers to the vault just a few minutes before locking the doors. Only a handful of tellers stay 'open' until the doors are locked in case a last-minute person comes in for a transaction.

Using cameras from the credit union as well as traffic cams, MLPD was able to trace the vehicle to a residence on Carswell Road, where the suspect, identified as Charles Alaniz Jr was arrested without incident.