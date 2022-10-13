Moses Lake Standoff Locks Down 2 Schools, Subject With Knife

Location of Moses Lake standoff (Google maps) Location of Moses Lake standoff (Google maps) loading...

As of 10:30 AM Thursday morning, October 13th, the standoff in Moses Lake continues.

Two knife-armed suspects break into a duplex early Thursday

According to Grant County Sheriff's Office Spokesman Kyle Foreman, a person was awakened in the 7 AM hour by two suspects armed with knives who broke into their duplex at 1237 Adair Street.

The suspects ordered the person to go into the kitchen, then the victim was able to call 9-1-1 around 7:50 AM. They were also able to flee the location and they are safe.

However, one of the suspects also bolted from the scene, the GCSO says they do not have a good description of that person.

Two nearby schools remain on lockdown as of 10:30 AM

North Elementary, which is less than 250 feet from the duplex, and Larsen Heights which is less than a half mile away, remained on lockdown. The GCSO says the Tactical team is onsite.

No real activity was reported except officers say the suspect has been spotted peeking out from behind curtains in a window to see what's going on outside.

UPDATE---from the GCSO regarding the suspect who fled:

"Subject who fled on foot is described as a Hispanic male, black jacket, black pants and a Chicago Bulls logo shirt."