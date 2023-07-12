Moses Lake Radio Thieves Likely to Face Federal Charges

two mens busted for stealing $10K worth of Federal equipment (MLPD) two mens busted for stealing $10K worth of Federal equipment (MLPD) loading...

The Moses Lake Police Department now says two men who were captured after stealing a number of radios from firefighting vehicles will likely be charged by the Federal government.

July 2nd, David Walker, 37, and Nathan Huelle, 46, were arrested after Moses Lake Police were called out to a hotel on Kittleson Road near the Interstate 90 and Highway 17 interchange.

MLPD said several Federal Wildland Firefighters discovered their firetruck had been broken into overnight, and at least $10K worth of radios and other equipment had been stolen.

After viewing surveillance footage, the MLPD was able to get a plate number and track down the vehicle used in the early Sunday morning theft.

Huelle was located with the vehicle and arrested, then Walker was located at a nearby store. MLPD says he was still wearing the same clothes as seen on the video during the break-in.

Officers found the stolen items in Huelle's car as well.

In addition to facing multiple theft, breaking, and vehicle prowl charges, because the vehicle is owned by the US Forest Service, it's very likely they will face Federal charges, especially considering the value of the items that were stolen.