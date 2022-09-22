Moses Lake Man Busted, Used Fake Business to get COVID Relief

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

The man's sentencing hearing will be coming up on January 5th, 2023.

Moses Lake man creates fake catering business to get COVID business funds

The U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Eastern Washington (Federal court) announced Wednesday a Moses Lake man has agreed to a plea deal concerning his stealing COVID relief funds.

Dondre Charles Jackson pleaded guilty to COVID fraud. US Attorneys say he created a fake catering business and even supplied fake tax ID and financial records.

In March 2020, President Trump signed the CARES Act, which set aside hundreds of millions of dollars for business relief due to COVID shutdowns and job layoffs.

Officials began to unravel numerous cases of fraud from coast to coast, and in Eastern Washington, the Fraud Strike Team was created. This prosecution was a result of those efforts. Jackson obtained two loans, for a total of $49,999. However, subsequent checks of his records and other factors led officials to discover his business did not exist, and therefore he was not eligible.

US Attorney's officials say his sentencing hearing will take place just after the new year.