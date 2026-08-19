Sunday, the Washington State Patrol issued a Silver Alert for a missing 86-year-old man.

Silver Alert Ends with Discovery of Missing Man, Found Deceased

August 16th, the Silver Alert was issued for Carl Pruitt, who was last spotted in his 2021 Ford F-350 pickup, he was headed north in Wenatchee, around 9:30 AM.

Then on Sunday, around 12:40 PM, the truck was spotted heading north on Horse Lake Road which is northwest of Lake Wenatchee.

Officials Feared for His Safety

Officials had said in the alert he was considered an at-risk person, and his disappearance could be a threat to his health and safety. Then on Monday, around 2:15 PM, Chelan County Deputies responded to a report of a truck matching Pruitt's that was stuck near the end of White River Road, which ends near the White River Trailhead.

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Deputies, using a drone, located Pruitt's body about 1/3 mile beyond the truck. Lake Wenatchee Fire and Rescue, and Cascade Medical were able to recover the body, and the Chelan County Coroner was able to identify it as Pruitt.

The investigation continues, no word yet on the cause of death, or why had driven to that area.