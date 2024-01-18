Mid Columbia-OR Closures Thursday PM Through Friday 1-19

Here are some closures and changes taking place due to the snowstorm in Tri-Cities, Columbia Basin, OR, and surrounding areas.

closures beginning to pile up as of 2:50 PM Thursday.

Information courtesy of Info@flashalert.net

City of West Richland: Closed. Early release for staff - City Offices closed for remainder of day.

Organizations:

Benton Franklin Head Start: All after-school events and Early Head Start home visits for today 1/18/2024 are canceled.

KSD Cancels After-School and Evening Events Due to Weather

KENNEWICK, Wash. (January 18, 2023) – Kennewick School District is canceling all after-school activities, practices, and events taking place at district facilities on Jan. 18 due to deteriorating weather conditions.

we will add to this list as more information is released. as of 2:50 PM

3:02 PM WSU Tri-Cities: Campus facilities will close at 4:00 today. Classes starting at 4 p.m. or later may move to remote instruction at the instructors discretion. Students, check Canvas or contact your instructors about the status of your classes today.

3PM D-Bat Columbia Basin in Kennewick ---Due to the snow fall and current road conditions, we have decided to close the facility at 3 pm today. We apologize for the short notice and inconvenience. Please be safe and we look forward to getting back into the cages tomorrow!