Man Spraying Graffiti Struck, Killed by Seattle Monorail

According to Seattle Police and EMS workers, a man was apparently struck by the Seattle Monorail Sunday night.

A man was spotted spraying graffiti on a building

According to MyNorthwest.com, the man was spraying on an apartment that is very close to the elevated tracks of the monorail late Sunday night.

Police responded to an area near 5th Ave. and Denny Way when witnesses called in a report of what police said was an "unresponsive man."

After an initial investigation, it appears the man was painting the building, nearby video of the incident shows the man spaying letters on the building just before he was hit by the train.

The elevated monorail made its debut as part of the 1962 Seattle World's Fair and runs from the Westlake Center to Seattle Center. Reports indicate EMS and the City Medical Examiner were at the scene of the 9 PM accident, no other details have been released.