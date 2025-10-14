Drug Overdose Victim Found at Horn Rapids Storage Facility

The discovery of a dead male overdose victim, and another person in need of medical attention nearby was part of a challenging weekend for Richland Police.

Officers were called to a storage facility

Few details were released by Richland Police had to respond to the Horn Rapids Self Storage facility over the weekend about an overdose, where they also found another man nearby who was alive but overdosing. Police say the investigation is continuing.

Officers also had to respond to Kadlec Regional Medical Center where a man had become violent and struck two staff members, he has assault charges pending.

The next day, the same man was involved in an altercation at a Ben Franklin Bus Stop on Columbia Park Trail, and the man was taken to jail and booked.

Officers also arrested a 34-year-old male after an investigation revealed ongoing sexual assault of a 13-year-old minor. The youth is safe and the man is in the Benton County Jail. Authorities say more information on several of these cases will be released soon.