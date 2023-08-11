Man Jailed After Columbia Park Brush Fire Near Duck Pond

Col Park duck pond (google earth maps) Col Park duck pond (google earth maps) loading...

A homeless man was the alleged culprit in a fire that burned a little less than an acre in Columbia Park on Wednesday.

The fire occurred near the duck and geese pond, not far from Edison Overpass

Kennewick Police now say when fire units arrived Wednesday afternoon, they found some brush on fire, and the man was still at the scene.

Kennewick Fire officials say the fire only consumed a little less than an acre and no structures were threatened.

The homeless man is suspected of having started it, but how it began and why he did it has not been revealed by authorities. There were no reports of any injured waterfowl, as the duck pond just west of the Edison entry into Columbia Park is a popular are for geese and ducks.