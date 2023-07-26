Man Injured in Tuesday Night Kennewick Shooting
Kennewick officers continue to investigate a shooting that occurred late Tuesday night.
Man found shot not far from Kennewick Ave. and Highway 395
Around 10:20 PM Officers were dispatched to the 2700 block of West Kennewick Ave. for a report of gunfire and a man having been shot.
Police began to process the scene and did find evidence, including talking with witnesses.
KPD says a man who, as of Tuesday night, was at a nearby hospital being treated for what police said were "injuries related to the incident."
No other information has been released, but Police say there's no threat to the public at this time.
