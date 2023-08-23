Man Arrested in Kennewick After Threatening Family with Machete

Neighborhood where threat occurred (Google maps) Neighborhood where threat occurred (Google maps) loading...

The Tri-City SWAT Team assisted the Kennewick Police Department Tuesday during a standoff with a threatening suspect.

Man accused of threatening family with a large blade

Around 12:41 PM, officers were called to a residence in the 1000 block of West 15th Place for a report of a man making threats to family members.

The location is about halfway between Olympia and Garfield Streets in Kennewick.

When officers arrived they were able to determine they had probable cause to arrest the suspect for 2nd Degree Assault-Domestic Violence.

Attempts to contact and arrest the suspect, identified as Socrates Diaz (age not given) were not successful. Due to the nature of the threats and the machete weapon he had, members of the Tri-City Regional SWAT Team responded to the scene.

Get our free mobile app

After what police said were numerous but unsuccessful attempts to persuade him to surrender peacefully, SWAT members finally entered the home and he was apprehended without incident. The investigation continues.