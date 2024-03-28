Kennewick’s Southridge Complex Gets New Turf Infields

southridge sports complex gets turf (Kennewick Parks and Rec Facebook) southridge sports complex gets turf (Kennewick Parks and Rec Facebook) loading...

No more blowing dust, or powder in the sports bags.

Kennewick complex gets new infield turf

The work is complete, and according to the City of Kennewick Parks and Recreation Department, the new turf infields are ready for use at the Southridge Sports Complex.

According to the City, the park fields can be rented, for rates and details, click here.

It differs from the "pellet" football turf at Lampson Stadium. It is designed for softball and baseball use and has a more firm backing.

The grass outfield remains, but turn infields will be more conducive to softball, as turf can be played on in light rain or mist. Turn also means no more having to chalk and water the fields between games.

Some might think turf is hotter in the summer months, but the temperature difference between turf and dirt in our heat is not really that much. As the parent of a daughter who has played a LOT of very high national-level club softball, she and many girls will tell you if the field is built correctly, they would rather play on turf.

Unless a dirt infield has what's called field dirt (the reddish kind found at GESA Stadium and other bigger parks) plain dirt infields are usually garbage. They have lots of rocks, and if not regularly dragged and groomed, it's like sliding on clay. Player's cleats often get stuck in the chunky dirt and can cause injuries.

One of the nicest turf complexes in the Northwest is the 4 Phil Johnson Ballfields in Everett, the site of many high-level Northwest softball and baseball tournaments. It has three turf fields that can also be used for soccer.

The next question for the Kennewick Parks and Rec Department might be, when is Lawrence Scott Park receiving the same treatment? Field 1 serves as the home of the Kamiakin Braves Varsity softball team. The same could be said for the K Fields in downtown Kennewick, K-1 is the home for Kennewick Lions Softball.

Kennewick Parks and Rec says those fields have been identified, and the work continues on upgrading them as well, so onward and upward!