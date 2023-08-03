Kennewick Suspect Upgraded from Theft to Robbery [VIDEO]

KPD suspect (KPD)
Due to additional investigating and video surveillance images, a Kennewick theft suspect has now seen their charges upped.

 Suspect now facing Felony charges

  Kennewick Police did not release the location of the business but now have arrested a suspect in connection with a July 26th incident.

The man in the video, 50-year-old Braulio Castillo, entered the business, allegedly stole $249 worth of merchandise, then assaulted a clerk who tried to prevent him from leaving.

Castillo then ran from the store with most of his stolen goods.

Thursday, Kennewick Police reported he was located and taken into custody, and his crime has been elevated to 1st. Degree Robbery.

Kennewick officers also thanked the public for some tips that helped them locate and identify Castillo.  The video below shows him working his way through the store.

