Kennewick Police Seeking Two Robbery Suspects, Assaulted Workers

Robbery-assault suspects (KPD) Robbery-assault suspects (KPD) loading...

Kennewick Police have not released the date or location of the incident.

Two suspects are being sought in connection with robbery, assault

KPD is looking to ID and locate these two men. They allegedly entered a Kennewick business and proceeded to rob the store of at least $3,100 in merchandise. During the robbery, they allegedly assaulted two store workers. No word from authorities if the two workers sustained any injuries. One of the suspects appears to have some tattoos on his neck.

Suspects-tattoo on neck (KPD) Suspects-tattoo on neck (KPD) loading...

These images were taken from store security, anyone who may know who they are, call (509)-628-0333. All leads can be confidential.

The investigation continues.