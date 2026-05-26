The Adams County Sheriff's Office says the investigation continues following a fatal skydiving incident Sunday afternoon near Ritzville.

Kennewick Man Collides with Another Skydiver

Around 5:30 PM, ACSO Deputies were advised about a medical emergency related to a skydiving accident, in the 2000 block of East Shoessler Road, not far from Ritzville.

Randy Hubbs of Kennewick, a former educator, and music teacher, was participating in an 11-person group jump event held through West Plains Skydiving. According to the ACSO and witnesses, Hobbs collided in mid-air with Nicole Klein of Colville.

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Apparently, Hobbs' chute did deploy, but he appeared to be unconscious, and was unresponsive. Officials said it appeared he was not in control of his chute.

The Victim Drifted Away From the Drop Zone

The ACSO says Hobbs drifted, at an altitude of about 500 feet, and went over a nearby hill. No further information was released about his specific crash. Klein was taken to a nearby hospital, Hobbs drifted away from the drop zone and apparently landing area.

West Plains is located just east and south of Ritzville. The ACSO says weather was not a factor in the accident, the investigation continues.

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No mention was made, but the FAA (Federal Aviation Administration) does investigate skydiving accidents.