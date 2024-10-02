Columbia Park In Kennewick Hosting Annual Celebration

The annual celebration of one of the Tri-Cities greatest resources takes place once again this coming Saturday at Columbia Park in Kennewick. Riverfest began in 2018 as a way to educate kids, and adult alike, on how vital the Columbia River System is to the Tri-Cities.

More specifically, it focuses on the importance of the Lower Snake River dams and the vital role they play in things we may take for granted. Newsradio 610 KONA has been proud to be a part of Riverfest since day one and are proud to be a part of it again this year.

Energy Production Is A Huge Function of The LSR Dams

The Lower Snake River dams (which have been under calls for removal for decades) are essential in a number of industries locally, statewide, regionally, nationally, and internationally. The dams, through their generation of 100% carbon neutral hydro power energy, supply roughly 1,000 megawatts annually and can power 750,000 homes. During times of extreme need, that number can jump to over 2 million homes.

The Multi-Billion Dollar Agriculture Industry Relies On The Dams As Well

Crop production would suffer greatly without the ability to irrigate crops. That comes as a result of the Columbia Basin Project. Dams play a vital role in that irrigation process, enabling Washington Sate farmers to feed the State and the world. The latter part of that statement happens through the transportation of crops by barge down the river. That is again made possible by the existence of the Snake River Dams.

Those who love being on the water also benefit greatly from the dam system as many forms of river recreation are possible. That recreation is also an economic booster as people come from far and wide to enjoy the great outdoors that our area offers.

Riverfest begins at 10am this Saturday and offers fun for the whole family. Kids can take part in interactive exhibits that will educate them on the importance of the dams. There will be live music, food vendors, and plenty of opportunities to take in the wonder of the mighty Columbia from it Kennewick shores. Did I mention it's also free?

Stop by this Saturday from 10am-3pm and i guarantee you'll leave with more knowledge and understanding of how deeply intertwined the dams and our everyday life truly are. Click here for more information on Riverfest 2024.