The Dark Side Of Nature: PNW’s Fat Bear Week’s Brutal Encounter

A very disturbing event unfolded during the opening week of Fat Bear Week at Katmai National Park & Preserve in Alaska. If you are not familiar with Fat Bear Week, it's pretty interesting. Almost every photo you've ever seen of a bear catching a fish out of the river and grabbing it in its mouth as it jumps up a waterfall happens here at Katmai National Park. It is a complete rendezvous for bears—a total block party for all bears around. But this is still Mother Nature, and on Monday, viewers of the annual YouTube broadcast for Fat Bear Week saw the ugly side of that.

Fat Bear Week

Fat Bear Week is a YouTube livestream from the Brooks River. Experts and rangers comment on bear behavior, which bear is on screen, their size, and keep it updated on a bracket. The point is to see how much weight these bears can gain during these last few weeks of the season before it's time to head back home for hibernation.

Fat Bear Week

The aggressive altercation occurred in the early hours of Monday morning, with male bear 469 overpowering and ultimately killing female bear 402 in one of the Pacific Northwest’s famed wildlife sanctuaries. This event unfolded just before the highly anticipated launch of the 2024 Fat Bear Week competition, which showcases the region’s apex predators bulking up for hibernation. The shocking scene delayed the official unveiling of the competition bracket.

Details of the Fight

The two bears were seen engaging in a brutal, prolonged fight near a river. Despite her considerable size and strength, 402 was overpowered and likely drowned after being forced underwater by 469. Park rangers and experts were taken aback by the severity of the attack. Naturalist Mike Fitz, who has observed bear behavior for years, emphasized that while rare, predation among bears is part of the natural cycle of life in the wild, where competition for food intensifies before hibernation.

Fat Bear Week

Bear History

Both 469 and 402 were well-known figures in the region’s wildlife scene. Bear 402, a mother of eight litters, had been observed for years as a nurturing and dominant presence. Meanwhile, 469 had a reputation for resilience, overcoming a significant injury back in 2013. Experts believe that 469 viewed 402 as prey, a rare occurrence among bears but not unheard of, particularly during hyperphagia—the period of excessive eating to store fat for the long winter ahead.

Park Policy

Park rangers have stated they will not intervene, allowing nature to take its course. This stance reflects the broader policy of non-intervention, where wildlife is left to follow its natural instincts in the competitive environment of the Pacific Northwest’s wilderness. As difficult as it is to witness, the park’s rangers hope it will offer a deeper understanding of the rugged reality faced by animals preparing for the harsh winter months ahead.