Kennewick Housefire Displaces Family of Six

Kennewick Fire Officials say a family of six will be having to find other housing until repairs can be made to their home.

Sunday afternoon fire started behind the home

Kennewick Fire crews were just finishing up responding to a brush fire at 37th Ave. and Ely Street when the call came in around 1:51 PM about a housefire, not far from the Kennewick First Presbyterian Church on Kennewick Ave.

Crews responded to a home at S 10 Sharron Street and found flames shooting from the back of the home and up into the attic.

As crews applied water to the flames, they also entered the home and began to pull the ceiling down to get to the attic flames. Fortunately, no one was in the home. Additional crews from Benton Co. Fire District #1, Pasco Fire Department, Richland Fire and Emergency Services, the Benton Public Utility District, and Cascade Natural Gas as well as Kennewick Police helped secure the scene.

The Kennewick Fire Department says the family will be displaced, two adults and four children were able to get out safely. KFD says the origin of the fire was on the back patio, the cause was unintentional. The family was able to get out because one of the family members saw the flames and alerted the others.