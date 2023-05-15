Judge Moves One of WA Gun Lawsuits to Thurston County

There are several lawsuits that have already been filed against WA state over House Bill (HB) 1240, which would ban a large number of what the state calls 'assault weapons' as well as a lot of accessories. These suits name the state, AG Bob Ferguson, and Gov. Inslee as the defendants (in most cases).

Judge rules case can be moved from Grant to Thurston County

Several lawsuits have been filed in Federal Court against the controversial bill, which was signed by Gov. Inslee, however, this is a state lawsuit. The Washington Gun Law Group filed suit in Grant County right after Inslee signed the bill into law.

However, Grant County Superior Court Judge Tyson Hill agreed with the state's assertion that the plaintiffs seek a statewide injunction against the law until it can be decided in the courts. WA AG Bob Ferguson asked for the move. Thurston County is where Olympia, the state capital, is located.

While there have been a few Thurston rulings that have gone against AG Ferguson and the state, Thurston County is considered by some experts to be more judicially 'friendly' to the state when it comes to legal matters. The state has a history of requesting some higher-profile cases against the state that were filed elsewhere be moved to that county.

According to Washington Gun Law's Twitter page, and The Center Square, WGL called the move a "brutal development," referring to their belief that Thurston County will potentially result in a more favorable ruling for the state.

The other lawsuits filed over HB1240 are Federal, and will not be affected by this change of venue.