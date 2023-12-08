Japanese Company Shutters Tech Firm in Renton- 57 Jobs Going

Another Washington State Employment Security Department WARN Alert (Worker Adjustment Retaining Notification) has been put out about yet another tech company in the Seattle-King County area closing.

Japanese tech giant Omron to shut down Microscan

Omron is a global tech company that provides digital services and solutions for the healthcare industry, industrial automation, social services, and what are called device and module solutions. Their website says they are active in 130 countries.

Omron purchased Microscan in October of 2017. Micrsocan produces a variety of industrial bar code and other types of readers. After the purchase, the Renton, WA-based company changed its name to OMRON Microscan Systems, Inc. Now, the Renton company is closing, with the workers gone by February 2nd, of 2024.

No other information about the closure had been released as of Friday, December 9th, other than the WARN Alert, which will affect 57 workers.

WARN Alerts are legally mandated in WA for companies that have a total of 100 workers or more, even if they're based elsewhere if they plan to lay off employees or close.

Aside from the five-figure layoffs at Microsoft and Amazon, other tech job losses in Seattle are now approaching nearly 1,000 over the last year.