The invasive insect migrated to the Pacific Northwest a few years ago, likely stowing aboard cargo ships from Japan and Asia. Now, efforts to eradicate it are working, but is it fast enough?

Invasive Beetle Now Found in Spokane

The WA State Department of Agriculture and expert entomologists (bug people) say where there's one or two, there's a lot more.

The Japanese Beetle has been the subject of a lot of spraying in the Mid Columbia and Yakima Valley due to its being a very destructive bug. Not only does it eat some 300 plant varieties, including roses, bushes, flowers, various trees and even young grass, it also can affect crops--especially fruit.

Spraying Efforts Need to Increase

If you have a property from Yakima to the Tri-Cities, you can contact the WSDA and get your lawn and area sprayed with a safe pesticide that will prevent them from hatching and spreading. And, it's free. But of the initial 17,000 parcels identified as having or being threatened, WSDA now says only about maybe half have been treated.

Now, WSDA says three beetles were found in the Spokane area, so more efforts will be directed there to try to eradicate it.

According to the WSDA, Their Numbers are Growing

Wednesday, November 18th, WSDA said in a news release:

"Despite treatment efforts, Japanese beetle numbers increased from 72,591 in 2025 to 108,447 Japanese beetles (Popillia japonica) this year, including the first detection of three beetles in Spokane County."

"Japanese beetle is a highly invasive pest that voraciously feeds on more than 300 plants, including roses, grapes, apples, hops and grass. The adult beetles damage plants by skeletonizing the foliage. Adults also feed on plant buds, flowers and fruit.

Japanese beetle larvae, also called grubs, burrow underground and feed on roots. They are primarily found feeding on grass roots or in the soil near host plants."

If you wish to have your property treated this coming spring, click here for details.