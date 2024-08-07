Explore Washington In A New Way!

The idea of traveling by train has always sounded absolutely awesome to me. Beautiful scenery, comfy chairs for naps, a bar and food—heck, if they would just bring back the smoking car so I could enjoy a cigar, it would quite literally be my dream way of seeing the country. It seems as though in the last few years, Amtrak has really taken a step into the modern realm and started advertising more to Millennials and even Gen Z. With more social media influencers being sent on these epic cross-country journeys in these amazing private cars that the normal everyday person can't quite swing. But fortunately, Amtrak swoops in and save the day with some more affordable options.

Amtrak Cascades

Currently, Amtrak is rocking 38 routes across the US. The resurgence of train travel in the Pacific Northwest, particularly with Amtrak Cascades, is showing a significant shift in transportation preferences. It jumped by 75%. The jump in ridership last year reflects a growing trend of people opting for trains due to the scenic views, affordability, and environmental benefits.

Ridership Surge :

Amtrak Cascades ridership rose from 280,000 in 2022 to 472,000 in 2023.

This is close to the pre-pandemic level of 510,000 in 2019.

Significant increases at major stations: King Street Station in Seattle (+68%) and Union Station in Portland (+43%).

Seahawks Train Seahawks Train / Getty / Canva loading... attachment-Seahawks Train

Route Popularity :

The Seattle to B.C. route saw a 48% increase in ridership this fiscal year.

Currently, there are six daily round-trips between Portland and Seattle, and two between Seattle and Vancouver, B.C.

National Trend :

Amtrak is approaching an annual ridership record, with increased numbers on almost all routes.

Train travel is seen as a more sustainable option compared to flying or driving, generating significantly lower emissions.

Economic and Environmental Impact :

Train tickets are generally cheaper than flights, especially with early bookings.

The lower emissions from rail travel contribute positively to environmental sustainability efforts.

Future Prospects :