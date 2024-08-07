Get Involved: Washington State Wildlife Action Plan 2025 Revision Process

The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) is hosting a virtual meeting on August 28 from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. to discuss the revision process for the 2025 State Wildlife Action Plan (SWAP). This meeting is part of the regular update cycle, which occurs every ten years, to refine Washington's SWAP. This plan is crucial for outlining conservation strategies for the state's wildlife and their habitats.

Q&A session

During the meeting, WDFW staff will present general information about the SWAP, its role in conservation efforts within Washington and nationwide, and details about the revision process. There will be a Q&A session, and an online survey will be available until September 30, 2024, for additional public feedback.

Conserve State's Wildlife

This meeting is the first of three planned public meetings over the next year to involve the public in the SWAP revision process. The plan's primary goal is to conserve the state's wildlife and natural habitats, direct conservation funding, and engage the public in significant conservation efforts. The SWAP places a special emphasis on "Species of Greatest Conservation Need (SGCN)."

SGCN List

The initial SWAP for Washington was completed in 2005, with the last update occurring in 2015. The 2025 revision will address updates to the SGCN list, key habitats and landscapes, and new threats and conservation measures. For more information and to participate in upcoming public meetings, visit the SWAP webpage.

