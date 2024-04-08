Is Popeyes Restaurant Eyeing Another Tri-City Location?

According to paperwork filed by their parent company, it appears Popeyes is looking at another Tri-City location. This is where it could be located.

The location would be in Richland

The Tri-City Area Journal of Business says paperwork has been filed with the state, under what is called the SEPA, or State Environmental Policy Act, for a 2,333-square-foot restaurant on Duportail Street. The official address is 3160 Duportail.

The paperwork indicates Popeyes is apparently looking at this location. It's the vacant lot between Yakima Federal Savings and Loan, and another building that houses Tri-City Orthodontics, Columbia Point Eyecare, and several other venues.

The TCAJOB says the land is owned by Ambrosia QSR Chicken, LLC out of Vancouver, WA. Popeys has locations on Ely in Kennewick by Clearwater and Highway 395, and a location in Pasco on North Road 68.

The Journal says Popeyes has not yet responded to a request for comment.