Embattled ‘Police’ Insurance Company Banned from Sales in WA State

An insurance company that's been banned from Ohio and Arizona is now forbidden to sell policies in WA state.

Thin Blue Line Benefits Company is now banned

WA State Insurance Commissioner Patty Kuderer ordered the company to stop selling policies and coverage in WA state, following an investigation.

Get our free mobile app

Officials said an investigation came after 41 complaints that the company failed to process health insurance claims. According to the Office of the OIC:

"Thin Blue Line represented itself to the public as a self-funded plan covered by the Employee Retirement Income Security Act (ERISA), which it was not. ERISA plans are typically employer-sponsored plans offered to employees. Thin Blue Line did not meet the qualifications of an ERISA plan."

The Texas-based company is also facing similar actions and lawsuits in Ohio and Arizona. The Fraternal Order of Police also issued a statement about similar issues, indicating they've severed ties with them.

According to an Arizona TV Station, the company has stopped offering plans. The company was not licensed to sell in WA State, which violates state laws.