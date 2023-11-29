Icy Roads Blamed for Moses Lake Area Fatal Crash Tuesday

The Grant County Sheriff's Office has released the names of the drivers involved in a fatal crash from Tuesday morning around 8:25 AM.

Icy roads blamed for the crash

The GCSO says 24-year-old Elizabeth Knight of Moses Lake was driving south on Road K NE (Northeast), a two-mile road that runs north-south near the city, then turns into SR 171.

Knight hit a patch of ice and slid into the path of a northbound large bobtail propane truck driven by 58-year-old Robert Ishibashi of Soap Lake. A bobtail propane truck resembles a semi-dump truck except instead of the dumper, it has a huge propane tank permanently mounted on the frame.

The impact caused the semi to roll onto its side, Knight was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the semi sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to Samaritan Hospital in Moses Lake.