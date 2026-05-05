When the hydros come testing, we now the season is not far away.

Unlimited Hydroplanes Coming to the River end of May

H-1 Unlimited, the governing body for unlimited hydroplanes, announced Monday May 4th, that unlimited testing is coming to the Columbia River racecourse May 30th.

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According to the information release:

"Hydroplane owners have spent the winter making changes to bring more speed and better competition to their boats and need a place to see if their changes have worked. Teams are also getting boats ready to head to the first race this year, the APBA Gold Cup in Madison, IN to start their season."

Some Grand Prix boats will be joining the Unlimited racers, Grand Prix boats look the same, but are smaller, and instead of a turbine engine, they're powered by conventional 'big block' alcohol-burning 1,500 horsepower engines.

Hydro Testing--H-1 Unlimited KING-5 TV YouTube Hydro Testing--H-1 Unlimited KING-5 TV YouTube loading...

Lampson Pit Access is available for $5 for parking, with the proceeds going toward local Boy Scouts.

There Will Be some Closures Related to the Activities. Heads up!

From 6 AM to 6 PM Saturday, May 30th, the following closures will be in effect:

-"Columbia River – full closure from the Blue Bridge to the west-end island

- Columbia Park Boat Launch – partial closure

- Lampson Pits – full closure

- Wade Park Boat Launch – full closure."

For more information, make sure you follow the Tri-Cities Water Follies-H-1 on Facebook.

The first race of the season will be coming up, the APBA Gold Cup in Madison Indiana July 3-5. The Columbia Cup in the Tri-Cities the weekend of July 24-26.