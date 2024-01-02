Historic Cascade Building in Kennewick Bought, To Be Renovated

The 116-year-old building has been through extensive renovations and 2 recent fires, and now its been purchased.

New owners plan to renovate and refurbish the landmark.

The building, at the corner of Kennewick Ave. and Cascade Street in downtown Kennewick, has been purchased by Kagen Cox, the owner of Kagen Coffee and Crepes, and his business partner, Kellen Adcock.

They have already been working with the city and hope renovations can begin soon, perhaps in a few weeks. They told KNDU TV they already have a few businesses who are interested in potentially locating on the ground street-level floor.

The upstairs apartments on the second floor will be repaired, the new owners say there are six units, four two-bedroom, and two studio units they are hoping to fix up and rent out.

The historic structure suffered significant damage in a fire in February of 2022, then after repairs and renovation, a second suspicious fire was put out at the structure in April of 2023.

But now, the new owners are looking to move full speed ahead to ensure one of the oldest buildings in the Columbia Basin stays open and revitalized. The owners have invested in a lot of new security equipment, cameras and electronics, with the hope of making the facility more secure.