Here’s Why WA Gas Prices Have Jumped Recently

WA gas prices are hovering at least $.50 per gallon higher than many other areas of the US, largely because of the terms of the Climate Commitment Act, or CCA.

But WA drivers are seeing noticeable jumps otherwise, earlier than usual

The CCA, which went into effect in 2023, requires businesses to buy carbon credits, or pollution credits, so far several billion dollars have been made by the state of WA. Gov. Inslee claimed the cost increase would only be "pennies" on the gallon, but published reports and research from multiple independent groups have shown that was not true.

But aside from those increases, AAA WA reports our gas prices have risen about $.40 cents since a month ago. The average regular unleaded price in WA is $4.41, and the national average is $3.46.

The Center Square is reporting a variety of reasons behind the rise. Drivers have gotten used to rising prices towards summer, due to what are known as the "summer blends" of gas which cost more. Those have to do with emissions. It appears the annual increase is happening sooner.

There are also geopolitical factors, the American Petroleum Institute says some workforce shortages, instability, and energy issues in Europe are also affecting prices.

And, some US refineries are just now returning to full capacity. According to The Center Square:

"U.S. refineries have also been less active so far in 2024, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration. In fact, BP's 435,000 barrel-per-day Whiting, Ind., refinery just recently returned to normal operations for the first time since a February plantwide power outage."