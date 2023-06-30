Healthcare System Cuts 229 WA Workers, Including Yakima

Some of the layoffs will be in the Puget Sound area, Inland Northwest (Spokane), and Yakima.

MultiCare Health System to cut workers

According to a release from the company, which operates 12 hospitals and employs just over 22,000 people, MultiCare is cutting the workers in an effort to reduce expenses.

According to their release:

"Like many other health systems, MultiCare continues to face financial challenges stemming from the global pandemic, including record-high inflation, labor shortages, increased costs of contract labor, as well as a 20-year stagnation in Medicaid reimbursement rates in the state of Washington and other factors contributing to sustained cost increases in the health care industry. Through May, MultiCare has lost $121 million. In 2022, the health system recorded a loss of $287 million."

No specifics were given as to how many workers in Puget Sound, near Spokane or Yakima were given but the 229 layoffs will include these locations. Among the 229 are two dozen leaders.

Get our free mobile app

MultiCare, according to its website, is the largest community-based locally governed healthcare system in WA state and includes 12 hospitals.