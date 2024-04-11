Grant County Man Gets 15 Years for Unprovoked Shooting in 2022

A Quincy, WA man will spend 15 years in prison following his guilty plea for an October 2022 shooting, according to the Grant County Sheriff's Office and Soap Lake Police Thursday.

The man shot the victim apparently for no reason

29-year-old Julian Beauchamp Ortega entered the plea in Grant County Superior Court and got 15 years for the 1st Degree Assault using Force and a Deadly Weapon incident.

October 17th, around 1:17 AM, Grant County Dispatch received a call about a male victim who had been shot, he was found lying in the road near the intersection of Main Ave. E. and Daisy Street South in Quincy. He was identified as 33-year-old Levi Dean Rishky of Ephrata.

Get our free mobile app

The man was able to provide a description of the suspect, Ortega, and officers later tracked him to a home in the 500 block of East Main., then to another business that was also used as a residence, 1 block from the original crime scene. which is pictured below.

Area where man shot (Google street view Soap Lake) Area where man shot (Google street view Soap Lake) loading...

After a standoff during which the home was surrounded, A GCSO K-9 was sent in and Ortega was apprehended. According to authorities, to this day, there appeared to be no reason for the assault. At the time of the shooting, Ortega was also initially charged with Felony Escape from Custody, and Illegal Possession of a Firearm (Felony Conviction).