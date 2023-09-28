Gov. Inslee Tests Positive for COVID for The Third Time in 18 Months

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

Thursday morning Gov. Inslee's office announced he has tested positive for COVID.

Inslee exposed to someone with the virus, say sources

According to a release from the Governor's office, Inslee is experiencing very mild symptoms, including having a cough.

According to his office:

"The governor was exposed to an individual who tested positive for COVID prior to receiving his updated booster Wednesday evening. He tested positive this morning." (Thursday September 28th)

Inslee released a statement that read in part:

"COVID remains with us and vaccination remains as important as ever,. We are so appreciative that we have this vaccine that has the ability to keep you out of the hospital or worse. I'm glad I received it and encourage others to take advantage."

Although the Governor's COVID vaccination regimen is not public, for HIPPA reasons, it is believed he has had a full regimen of vaccines, especially after he has encouraged others to get it.

Inslee previously tested positive in May of 2022, and February of this year, making this the third time he has contracted a variant of the virus.

It is not known where he was exposed to the infected individual, last week he flew to New York City to attend the annual Climate Week Event.