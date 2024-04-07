Federal Data-WA State Has Some of the Worst Roads Conditions in the US

A recent study utilizing Federal Department of Transportation data shows WA State is among the worst when it comes to road conditions.

We rank near the bottom

The study utilized DOT data that was compiled between 2011 and 2022 (some of the most current available) and found WA state ranks 44th out of 50.

The DOT says there are a total of just over 79,000 miles of public roads in the state, and 28.5 percent were considered to be in poor condition. That 79K figure, says DOT, is based on 2022 information.

This also includes state highways, and Interstate highways maintained by WA state. The Bureau of Transportation, who compiled the data for DOT, said the best roads in the nation (top ten) were as follows: (1-10) The percentages are amount of roads considered in 'good' or acceptable safe condition.

Idaho - 94.78% Georgia - 94.5% Tennessee - 94.17% North Dakota - 93.96% Nebraska - 92.47% Wyoming - 91.51% Kentucky - 91.24% Alabama - 90.77% Montana - 89.6% Oregon - 89.44%

The worst, according to the BTS: (bottom ten):

New Jersey - 50.71% (worst)

Rhode Island - 51.51%

Connecticut - 58.14%

Hawai’i - 59.27%

California - 59.65%

Massachusetts - 63.47%

Washington - 70.44%

West Virginia - 71.3%

New Mexico - 71.83%

Mississippi - 72.16%).

WA State is ranked 44th, despite the state spending an average of $2.97 billion a year just to maintain state and Interstate roads alone over the last five years (WA DOT figures).