A 22-year-old Moses Lake man is in serious condition after a suspected DUI crash late Wednesday night into Thursday.

The man's care became airborne

Devon White was driving a 2010 Taurus westbound on Road 20 NW not far from Soap Lake when he apparently lost control just after 10:30 PM.

The GCSO says he struck a gravel driveway that entered onto the road, became airborne, and then after landing hit a rock pillar and a wooden fence before coming to a stop.

His injuries were said to be serious and he was airlifted to Confluence Health Hospital Central Campus in Wenatchee.

Get our free mobile app

No further update on his condition was available, the GCSO said he was not wearing a seatbelt, and excessive speed and alcohol likely contributed to the crash. The investigation continues.