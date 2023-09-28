Drunk Driver Nabbed After Chasing Other Motorists Near Quincy

Area where suspect caught (google street view) Area where suspect caught (google street view) loading...

Around 6 PM Wednesday evening, Grant County Deputies, Quincy Police, and the Washington State Patrol responded to 9-1-1 calls from at least two drivers, who reported a man was chasing them with his truck.

Man said to be driving all over the road

According to the GCSO, one caller said the driver, in a silver Dodge truck, was chasing them on State Route 28 west of Quincy in Grant County. Another caller said the driver was swerving all over the road, and there was a report the man may have fired a gun from the cab. However, that turned out to be false.

Officers quickly located the pickup parked near a fruit stand at the intersection of SR-28 and Road S NW, about two miles west of town.

The driver later identified as 52-year-old Raul Guerrero Vargas of Quincy, was located near the truck, but ignored officers' commands. He entered a nearby house behind the fruit stand, and with permission from the homeowner, Deputies took him into custody without incident.

He was booked into the Grant County Jail on DUI charges. The investigation continues.