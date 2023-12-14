Drugged Suspects Arrested in Car Near Prosser

Two suspects are in the Benton County jail after a resident near Prosser noticed a suspicious vehicle by their home. At first, it appeared someone was sleeping inside the car.

Somebody was sleeping inside, but it got worse

The homeowner, who lives west of town on South Missimmer Road, called the Benton County Sheriff's office, and when Deputies arrived, the formerly sleeping suspect and another person were busy "actively" using drugs.

The homeowner had no connection to the people inside, one of the suspects had an outstanding warrant, and both had significant amounts of drugs and associated paraphernalia with them.

The vehicle was also seized as evidence, the investigation continues.