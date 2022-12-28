Driver Sought On a LOT of Warrants Captured in Kennewick

Given the age of the suspect, you might think he would know better.

37-year-old suspect nailed on multiple driving warrants

The Kennewick Police Department's Criminal Apprehension Team, or CAT, rarely misses their 'prey.'

Tuesday afternoon, around 3 PM, CAT members saw this suspect, Joshua Bussel, operating a motor vehicle and driving around various city streets, in violation of a suspended license.

CAT members know Bussel was wanted on multiple traffic-related issues and a felony eluding warrant out of Franklin County.

They watched as he parked the vehicle, then went into a home in the 500 block of North Fisher Street in Kennewick. Officers quickly surrounded the home and made contact with the suspect.

After initially refusing to exit, Bussell gave up and was arrested without incident. He's now facing an additional suspended license charge to go with the rest of his issues.