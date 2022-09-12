Driver, Passenger Dodge Doom After DUI Into Benton Canal

DUI into canal (BCSO) DUI into canal (BCSO) loading...

Benton County Deputies arrested a driver after they plowed their truck into an irrigation canal, presumably late Friday night.

Driver, and passenger, able to swim away safely despite fast-moving water

The BCSO reports the driver 'diverted' from the road, and dumped the truck into a main feeder irrigation canal near Griffin and Snipes Roads, about ten miles northwest of Prosser and just east of Sunnyside.

Despite the usually brisk moving water, both occupants were able to get out and swim away, they were treated at the scene by paramedics. BCSO Deputies say the driver was found to be intoxicated and will be facing charges.

Truck pulled from canal (BCSO)

The next day, tow crews had to extricate the truck with help from Columbia Basin Dive Rescue. Fortunately, they were not seriously harmed. Many people over the years have drowned after falling or driving vehicles into these larger canals.

Col Basin Dive Rescue helping pull out truck (BCSO)