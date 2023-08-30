Driver Missing After Serious Rollover Crash on I-82 Towards Oregon

woman driver flees crash on I-82 early Wednesday (BCSO) woman driver flees crash on I-82 early Wednesday (BCSO) loading...

Not many details have been released yet about this crash.

Rollover crash blocks lanes on I-82

Early Wednesday morning, Berton County Sheriff's Deputies assisted the Washington State Patrol concerning this violent-looking rollover crash in the southbound lanes of I-82 towards Umatilla.

Investigators have not said what led to the crash when Deputies and WSP arrived witnesses told them the lone occupant, a female driver, was seen fleeing the scene on foot. The BCSO says she has not yet been located.

Some motorists reported delays but the road was cleaned up quickly. The investigation continues.