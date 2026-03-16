Kennewick Hit-And-Run Crash Suspect Tells Witnesses He’s Drunk, And He Stole the Car

There's no bonus points for certain types of honesty, such as this DUI Hit-And-Run crash.

Early Sunday morning Driver Slams Fire Hydrant

Around 5:55 AM Kennewick Patrol Units responded to the roundabout at West Deschutes Ave. and North Center Parkway, about a car crash.

Witnesses walking in the area at the time told the Officers the white car pictured in our story careened into the roundabout at a high rate of speed, but almost instantly lost control and snapped off a fire hydrant, coming to a stop resting on top of it.

What Did the Driver Tell Witnesses?

The driver stumbled from the car, and told the witnesses he was drunk and said the car was stolen, before fleeing the scene on foot. He ran off through the nearby neighborhood, efforts to locate him were not successful.

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He was described as a Hispanic male, about 5' 7" tall, black hair, and he was wearing a white Boston Celtics #5 NBA jersey, and blue pants.

KPD Facebook--DUI hydrant crash KPD Facebook--DUI hydrant crash loading...

KPD Believes The Suspect Was Hurt, Blood Visible on His Clothes.

KPD says he was potentially injured, as witnesses reporting seeing blood on his clothing before he fled the scene.

Anyone who may have additional information, or security cameras in the area of ot the roundabout are urged to contact KPD at (509)-628-0333. All leads can be confidential.

Roundabout Crashes still Happening, but a Little Less Now in Kennewick

A few years ago we saw almost regular roundabout DUI crashes in Kennewick, including a shocking incident last April, when a drunk suspect fleeing a parking lot incident at The Pub on Clearwater plowed through the roundabout at 4th and Kellogg.