Deputies Still Seeking Grant County Hit-And-Run Suspect Driver

GCSO seeking this vehicle, possible witness to crash (GCSO)

The Grant County Sheriff's Office is still seeking the driver of this vehicle.

Victim hit, airlifted to Harborview Medical Center

A Saturday evening hit-and-run incident has resulted in the victim being airlifted to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle.

However, the vehicle the GCSO is looking for is not the suspect, but a potential witness.

Around 7 PM an 81-year-old man was walking in the 3000 block of Road 20, which is just east of Soap Lake. The man was struck by an unknown vehicle, and sustained serious injuries, enough so that he was airlifted to Harborview for additional treatment.

The GCSO says this vehicle was traveling westbound on Road 20 around the time of the crash, and Deputies think the driver might have seen the accident. The Subaru is white, late 1990's to early 2000's model, and was towing a trailer.

Anyone who may have information on this vehicle, call 509-762-1160.

As of the latest report, the GCSO is still looking to find the Subaru. No update on the victim's condition has been made available.