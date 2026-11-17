A little history. Shortly after taking office, President Trump, upheld by court decisions, reversed the Biden Administration's "Final Rule" warping Title IX (9),which supports and basically created sports for women in 1972. Biden's 'rule' allowed a free-for-all of men in women's sports. Now, the Department of Education's Office of Civil Rights is opening an investigation into the Camas HS cross-country fracas.

A Mediocre Male Runner Joined the Camas HS Girls Team

According to the Federal information release:

"In October 2026, concerned parents and members of the Camas High School girls’ cross-country team alleged that a male student was allowed to compete alongside female athletes. The male athlete allegedly entered a hotel room shared by three female athletes and took an ice bath in their bathroom and sexually harassed female athletes while traveling for an invitational meet–actions that raised grave concerns about the female athletes’ privacy and personal safety."

The parents also claim the school district failed to respond appropriately to the allegations, and they reported the school's independent "investigator" asked the girls if they were "transphobic" and if they "hated trans people."

Now, the Feds are Coming

The formal 'charges' are that Camas has violated the Title IX Educational Amendments, designed to protect girls' and womens' sports, by guaranteeing they have a safe and secure environment to compete. Over the years, court and Federal rulings have shaped Title IX to frame it as boys are not allowed in girls' sports.

An entity who is found to have violated Title IX can ultimately end up losing all their Federal educational funding---which would be a massive blow to the Camas School District. The Dept. of Education did not spell out a timetable for how long the investigation will last.