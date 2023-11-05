Death of Man Found Near Mabton Now A Homicide, Says Sheriff

Death of Man Found Near Mabton Now A Homicide, Says Sheriff

The Yakima County Sheriff's Office now says a man whose body  was found in late October near Mabton died from a crime.

Case is now being  investigated as a homicide

October 24th, Deputies were called to an area in the 1500 block of Bus Road, about a mile east of Mabton, and west of Prosser, about a body that had been found.

The man's body was in a ditch alongside the road. Investigators were called, and the man was identified as 25-year-old Manuel Guzman-Gomez from Chiapas, Mexico. The YCSO says his relatives in Mexico were notified.

YCSO officers said the investigation and later autopsy showed the man died from violent means, but did not elaborate.

Anyone who may have information about this case, call (509)-574-2562. All leads can be confidential, no other information about the case has been released yet.

