Crashed, Abandoned Van Found in Canal Southeast of Kennewick

Few details are known at this time, but somebody abandoned their minivan.

Washington State Patrol still looking for driver

The WSP is still searching for the driver, and possibly occupants, of this minivan. Tuesday morning, a call came in from other drivers about this red van, which was nose down, crashed in a canal on State Route 397.

WSP Trooper Chris Thorson reports it was near Milepost 9, which is a few miles southeast of Kennewick, near Finley.

The WSP doesn't know yet the time of the crash, as it was called in apparently well after it had happened, or at least time for the occupant(s) to flee the scene.

The investigation continues. No word if WSP has any leads from the VIN number, plate, or other information found in the vehicle.

WSP is handling the investigation because the crash occurred on SR 397 which is a state highway.