CBC to Host NWAC Basketball Championship Tournament in March

Visit Tri-Cities has announced the new CBC events center, The Student Recreation Center, will be the site of the NWAC (Northwest Athletic Conference) mens' and women's basketball championships.

CBC to host first found March 8-12, title games March 18-19

The NWAC (formerly the NWAACC-northwest athletic association of community colleges) has 32 teams coming to Pasco, 16 men's and 16 women's.

The preliminary rounds will be held March 8 through 12th, currently the CBC men are 18-5 (as of this writing) and 8-5 in conference play. The CBC women are 17-5 and 10-3 in conference play. Yakima Valley CC, Blue Mtn CC (Pendleton) Walla Walla CC, Big Bend CC (Moses Lake) and others from the region will be coming.

Following the preliminary elimination rounds, the remaining teams will return March 18-19 for the final run to the NWAC Championship.

The CBC Student Event Center is a newer multi-ue facility that offers a wide range of activities and sports and wellness options for students as well as the school's athletic teams.

More information and specific schedules will be released as the tournament draws closer.