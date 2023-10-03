CBC Gets Major Funding to Help With High Demand Nursing Programs

Columbia Basin College has received a large grant that will help fund two very high-demand nursing programs.

LPN and BSN programs will benefit

Columbia Basin College in Pasco has a very strong nursing program, and two of its offerings continue to be among its most utilized.

The grant of $73,824 is from the  Washington State Board for Community and Technical Colleges, or SBCTC, and will go toward the Licensed Practical Nurse (LPN) and Bachelor of Science Nursing (BSN) fields.

CBC Nursing Program Director Kim Tucker said in a release:

“funds like this support CBC’s mission of student success, learning, and completion. The core purpose of the LPN to BSN program is to equip Licensed Practical Nurses with a BSN, thus increasing the number of baccalaureate-prepared nurses in our region."

There are just over 6,500 full-time students at CBC, over the last few years, between 50 and 70 Associate in Nursing Degrees are awarded from the school. CBC also has a program to help LPNs transition to BSN degrees.

