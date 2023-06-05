Man Shot at Kennewick Mall Stealing Another Car at Gunpoint

Car Thief Shot at Kennewick Mall Sunday Night

A man was shot at the Columbia Center Mall Sunday evening after running from police and trying to steal a 2nd car at gunpoint.

credit Facebook Benton County WA Sheriff's Office credit Facebook Benton County WA Sheriff's Office loading...

Man Steals 1st Sports Car at Gunpoint in Tri-Cities

Last weekend on Sunday evening of June 4, 2023, the Kennewick Police Department spotted the suspect in an armed robbery that had stolen a sports car earlier.

Get our free mobile app

Police started chasing the suspect around 8:40 pm when they crashed the stolen car on a grass divide near the Columbia Center Mall. With the Kennewick in pursuit, the suspect ditched the stolen car and ran towards the mall on foot.

credit Facebook Benton County WA Sheriff's Office credit Facebook Benton County WA Sheriff's Office loading...

Armed Suspect Pulls Gun Trying to Steal Another Car

After running down to the parking lot of the Columbia Center Mall, the armed robbery suspect allegedly pulled a gun on another person, trying to steal their car from them. At the moment the suspect was trying to steal another car at gunpoint, a Benton County Sheriff's Deputy arrived at the scene and shot the suspect before he could steal another car or shoot someone.

credit Facebook Benton County WA Sheriff's Office credit Facebook Benton County WA Sheriff's Office loading...

Officers Rendered Aid for the Suspect

After the officer-involved shooting, officers from multiple agencies gave medical aid to the suspect and he was transported to a local hospital. There were no injuries to the public or any of the police officers involved in this incident luckily however, the condition of the suspect is not known at this time. Now the Benton County Sheriff's Special Investigation Unit or SIO will handle the investigation going forward.

There were multiple reports of stolen cars this weekend with the possibility of more crimes being linked to this story but right now we can only link the one Audi sports car to the suspect. This is an ongoing and developing story. When more information is gathered, we will post it here.

credit Facebook Benton County WA Sheriff's Office credit Facebook Benton County WA Sheriff's Office loading...