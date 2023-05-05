Cause Of Large Columbia Park Fire Still Unknown

Fire began 300 yards west of golf course (Google street view) Fire began 300 yards west of golf course (Google street view) loading...

According to Kennewick Fire Chief Chad Michael, the cause of the fire is still unknown.

Massive fire torches 3 acres in Columbia Park

Shortly after 2 PM Thursday, fire crews from Kennewick, joined by a brush fire truck from Pasco and units from Benton County Fire District 1, arrived at the park and found a large fire burning west of the golf course.

According to Chief Michael, the fire began about 300 yards west of the course, and with brisk winds blowing, was eating up a lot of vegetation. The area has a lot of thick, natural underbrush, and is also home to some trails including the popular frisbee golf and hiking area.

Due to the fire and intense smoke, crews could not search some of the areas to make sure there were no illegal homeless camps, or perhaps trapped persons. The Pasco Police Department's marine unit was dispatched to search along the shoreline, but no persons were found.

No injuries were report, but Michael said the area is still going to smolder:

"Smoke will likely be visible for the next couple of days as a result of the present ground fuels and the challenges associated with safely gaining access to them. The KFD encourages people to refrain from calling 911 regarding faint signs of leftover smoke. However, citizens should immediately call 911 if any active flames or visible fire is seen outside of the fire containment area."

The investigation continues, but again, no cause for the fire has been found yet. The fire burned at least 3 acres of vegetation, making it one of the biggest in the park in years.