A Richland, WA carjackers was sentenced in Federal court related to incidents from last June.

The Man fled Officers, then Carjacked a Victim

29-year-old Hector David Flores was being sought by Law Enforcement last year, following an incident where he fought with 2 Benton County Deputies before fleeing.

He was wanted for multiple felonies, and had been spotted in a Richland neighborhood on June 10th of 2025. However, he fled in a vehicle, which was later found abandoned. Officers had used spike strips to disable the tires, after which Flores then flagged down another driver in a truck, and asked for a ride to Pasco.

The Good Samaritan Driver Was Carjacked

Flores pulled a gun on the driver, but they were able to knock it away, stop the truck and flee on foot. As Flores sped away, Deputies followed in pursuit, and they used a pit maneuver near Duportail and Wellsian Way to disable the vehicle.

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Flores was surrounded, arrested, and inside Officers found a lot of evidence:

"Deputies located three loaded firearms, one of which was stolen, 32 grams of methamphetamine, 62 grams of fentanyl, baggies, a scale and approximately $1,200 in cash, and Fores’s wallet and identification."--(from BCSO)

The Sentence Was Handed Down May 21st.

According to Federal Court documents, Flores was convicted for:

"Carjacking, Brandishing a Firearm in Commission of a Crime of Violence, and Felon in Possession of a Firearm."

He will also face five years of supervised probation after his release on the 15-year sentence. The carjacking victim was unharmed in the incident.